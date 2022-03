Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte when Darius Garland's Cavaliers (36-25) and the LaMelo Ball-led Hornets (30-33) hit the court on March 2, 2022. In their last game, the Cavaliers got a team-high 26 points from Kevin Love in a 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday. They failed to cover the spread as 3.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 249 points to go over the 218 point total. In their last game, the Hornets got a team-high 24 points from LaMelo Ball in a 130-106 loss to the Bucks on Monday. They failed to cover the spread as 10.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 236 points to fall short of the 238 point total.

