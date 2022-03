Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Anyone who’s experienced the outdoors or lived somewhere cold will tell you that the key to proper layering is having insulating inner layers, and the right socks go a long way in keeping you warm. After all, it doesn’t matter how warm your upper half is if your feet are cold and wet. And while your winter boots are responsible for keeping your feet dry, it’s your socks that actually keep your feet...

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO