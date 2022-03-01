ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Explore the 'naive figurative' menagerie of artist Ricardo Passaporte

Cover picture for the articleFormer graffiti artist Ricardo Passaporte appears to find joy in the everyday. With interest in branding, advertising and commercialism, he first made a name for himself in Europe with paintings inspired by the popular German discount supermarket chain, Lidl. However, a quick glance at his website indicates that animals are currently...

Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
Creative Bloq

Bizarre Picasso TikTok is inspiring artists around the world

Picture this; you're walking down the street when you see a silver-wrapped car and a person in a bright purple dress and an abnormally large wig. What's the first thing you do? Make a TikTok about it, of course. This fever-dream-esque scenario was captured by TikToker itsreefa, and has been inspiring artists all over the world ever since.
The Phoblographer

Anna Laza Creates Beautiful Metaphysical Body Landscapes

“…this project is homage to my grandmother who wasn’t into art, but taught me love and being attentive to others,” says photographer Anna Laza to The Phoblographer in an interview. “She was a doctor in a small village of Romania and had a talent for feeling the body and its needs. There’re more meanings in my photography, which I let the viewers read themselves.” Anna’s work is prime conceptual photography. This is a creative project that moves beyond simply capturing a scene. It catapults itself into the surreal and develops a symbiotic relationship within a sea of emotions and feelings.
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
Deadline

Alice Koh Dies: ‘Kusama: Infinity’ & ‘Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable’ EP Was 51

Click here to read the full article. Alice Koh, who exec produced such recent documentaries as Kusama: Infinity and Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, died suddenly of a heart attack at her home in New York City on January 21, a spokesperson for the Koh family tells Deadline. She was 51. Koh was born in Los Angeles on December 9, 1970, first segueing into film work in 2015. With the former doc from director Heather Lenz, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, she helped spotlight the life and work of the internationally renowned artist Yayoi Kusama. With the...
ARTnews

$6 M. Rubens Portrait Heads to Auction, Volunteers Hunt Stolen Indian Artifacts, and More: Morning Links for February 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION LOTS. A Peter Paul Rubens painting, Portrait of a Lady (1620–25), will hit the block at DESA Unicum in Warsaw, Poland, next month, with a high estimate of 24 million zlotys (about $6.04 million), the Associated Press reports. The house says it could sell for one of the top art prices ever achieved at auction in Central or Eastern European. Over in New York, a sale of 100 Ansel Adams photographs from the collection of David H. Arrington— detailed in the Guardian—brought about $3.81 million. And from London, the Financial Times, has a preview of upcoming auction offerings , like “the third...
Upworthy

Artist creates hilarious comics capturing the life of retail workers and it's so relatable

When life gets hard, sometimes the best way to cope is to laugh at your own problems. And let's face it, these are some pretty bleak times and we could use some humor. Stephen Beals has been drawing from everyday issues to create art that is both funny and in some ways dark. Beals has always had a deep interest in comics and has been working "out of pure love for the art form," reported Bored Panda. Beals titled his comics "Adult Children" and said it was because "adulthood seems to be a myth we tell children in order to get them to behave." Beals draws from all walks of life and draws into everyday situations in the retail sector. The retail industry is one of the most overworked and underpaid sectors in America, and the employees are becoming disillusioned with not just work but also life.
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

You've seen 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.' Now experience a real Van Gogh.

If you've ever seen Vincent Van Gogh's "The Starry Night" in person, you've experienced chaos. The 1889 landscape, on display at New York's Museum of Modern Art, is usually surrounded by a crowd, vying for a glimpse. But when we flock, en masse, to visit Van Gogh's best-known works - or worse, turn them into dazzling virtual experiences with the flashiness of a stadium concert - are we trying to understand the art or just bask in the glow of its greatness?
Primetimer

Why is The Gilded Age portraying the robber barons as heroes?

Julian Fellowes "has always been as invested in portraying the preposterousness of the rich as he is their ultimate humanity," says Phillip Maciak. "And, to its credit, the show clearly understands the failings of its luridly wealthy characters. But, because the tone of this particular series is so avowedly light, it’s committed to a project of rehabilitation for nearly all of them." He adds: "The show seems indebted to the literary aesthetic of great Gilded Age novelists like Henry James and Edith Wharton, and advance press for the series made sure to acknowledge these literary forebears. But, despite occasional dark turns, The Gilded Age has none of Wharton or James’ invigorating mercilessness. Those novelists elaborately described the sorts of interiors, domestic and psychological, we see onscreen here, but they were never this gentle. The nineteenth century New York of the American realists and naturalists was a pretty nasty place, but, over and again, the New York of Fellowes’ show simply isn’t. In this, The Gilded Age takes much the same tone as Shonda Rhimes’ Regency era romance Bridgerton—down to its fanfic approach to literary influence—when it really ought to feel more like Succession."
UPI News

'The Andy Warhol Diaries' trailer explores untold stories of artist's life

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Andy Warhol Diaries. The streaming service shared a trailer for the six-part docuseries Wednesday. The Andy Warhol Diaries is directed by Andrew Rossi and executive produced by Ryan Murphy. The series is based on Warhol's memoirs, published in 1989, and uses A.I. technology to recreate the artist's voice as a narrator.
Observer

A $20 Million Nazi-Looted Kandinsky Has Been Returned to Rightful Owner’s Heirs

After a protracted saga involving the mayor of Amsterdam, new reports indicate that the Wassily Kandinsky painting Bild mit Häusern (Painting with Houses) will be returned to the heirs of its rightful owners. During the height of World War II, married couple Robert Lewenstein and Irma Klein were left with no choice to sell the contents of their robust art collection—which included work by masters such as Kandinsky, Renoir and Rembrandt—to the Nazis after the German military force invaded the Netherlands. Last year, a committee in Amsterdam was debating whether the painting belonged in the Stedelijk Museum or in the possession of Lewenstein’s descendants, and Amsterdam’s mayor weighed in on the family’s behalf.
HeySoCal

‘Science and the Sublime’ exhibition at The Huntington marries science and art

It isn’t often that an art exhibition satisfies the artistic and intellectual predilections at once. Visitors to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will enjoy that rare occasion in an installation called “Science and the Sublime: A Masterpiece by Joseph Wright of Derby.” It is on view from February 12 through May 23, 2022 at the Huntington Gallery’s North Passage.
