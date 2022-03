Like everyone else, I can't stop talking about Bruno. My kids request Disney's Encanto soundtrack every day and most of the time, I play it for them, whether it's on our ride to or from school or just dancing around the house. We've watched the film more than once but the exact number is a secret between me, my God, and the Disney+ algorithm. It's fun to have this great big Disney film, this object of my kids' obsession, be one that reflects so much of our culture. Yes, we're Mexican American and not Colombian, but the language, the family dynamics, the bushy eyebrows, it all feels like home. And I'm glad my kids will have that from the get-go, particularly with "Encanto," which neither demonizes nor lionizes big, beautiful, messy Latinx families.

