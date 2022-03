Click here to read the full article. Leadership changes are sweeping through Qurate Retail Group as the company strives for a turnaround by differentiating its QVC and HSN units and accelerating livestreaming efforts. On Wednesday morning, Qurate Retail’s president and chief executive officer David L. Rawlinson 2nd announced new presidents for the QVC U.S. and HSN units, the addition of a chief of staff, and a search for a chief operating officer. It’s Rawlinson’s first management changes since becoming president and CEO in October 2021, succeeding Mike George. He joined Qurate as president and CEO-elect in August 2021.More from WWDHSN and...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO