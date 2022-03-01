Dalata Hotel Group ‘optimistic’ on Covid business recovery

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has done well to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Very few industries were hit as hard as the luxury hotel and resort market. One of the companies in this space that had been exhibiting attractive growth in the years prior to the pandemic but that experienced a significant downturn during 2020 was Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR). Although the company started the 2021 fiscal year off to a rough start, the fundamental picture for the business has rapidly improved. On top of this, shares to the business look appealing from a pricing perspective and that is true even if occupancy rates don't recover from here. This is not to say, of course, that the company is without risks. Including convertible debt, the leverage for the business is quite high. So if the company can complete its turnaround, the picture might look such that upside for investors moving forward is not out of the question.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO