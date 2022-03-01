ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalata Hotel Group ‘optimistic’ on Covid business recovery

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland’s largest hotel group trimmed its annual losses and issued an upbeat projection about business recovery from the pandemic despite uncertainty over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Dalata Hotel Group’s pre-tax losses were cut by almost 90% to €11.4 million in 2021 over the previous 12...

