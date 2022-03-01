Vandal women win their fifth straight, pound PSU

Idaho guard Ashlyn Wallace drives to the basket against Portland's Alaya Fitzgerald during Monday's Big Sky Conference game in Moscow. Wallace scored five points in a 64-39 Vandal victory over the Vikings at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Idaho Athletics

In the final home game of the regular season, three Vandals scored in double-figures as Idaho breezed past the Portland State Vikings 64-39 in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game for a fifth consecutive win.

Louise Forsyth (15 points), Sydney Gandy (14) and Beyonce Bea (11) led Idaho to its 10th conference win after a rough first half of the season.

The victory puts Idaho (11-16, 10-8) in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Big Sky with Northern Arizona and Sacramento State.

Bea and Johnson each recorded double-doubles as Bea had 14 rebounds and also led the team with five assists and two blocks. Forsyth had 12 rebounds.

Jada Lewis and Rhema Ogele each hit shots to give Portland State (5-21, 0-18) the early 5-0 lead. The lead never extended past five, but Idaho did not take the advantage in the first quarter.

Tiana Johnson would hit a jumper about a minute into the second quarter that made it 16-15 and the Vandals never looked back.

Idaho outscored Portland State 25-13 in the middle two quarters to take a 39-28 lead into the fourth.

Forsyth hit a jumper with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter to spark an 11-0 run for the Vandals. The run would give Idaho a comfortable 27-point advantage.

Portland State shot just 29-percent from the field and was held to a season-low scoring total. The Vikings were just 1-of-17 from 3-point range.

The Vandals next face the Vikings again on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Portland.

PORTLAND STATE (5-21, 0-18)

Dhaliwai 1-7 0-0 2, Ogele 4-4 0-1 8, Morales 5-14 0-0 10, ‘Uhila 2-8 1-1 5, Lewis 3-7 0-0 7, Baird 0-0, 0-0 0, Kelty 1-3 1-2 3, Schultz 0-3 0-0 0, Canzobre 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0-11 0-0 0, Ugarte 2-2 0-0 4, Kilty 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 2-4 39.

IDAHO (11-16, 10-8)

Bea 4-12 3-3 11, Wallace 1-5 2-2 5, Gandy 5-13 0-2 14, Johnson 3-5 2-2 9, Allred 2-5 0-0 5, Bea 0-0 0-0 0, Rubino 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Atchley 0-1 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0, Forsyth 7-17 0-0 15. Totals 24-63 7-9 64.

Portland State 15 4 9 11—39

Idaho 14 13 12 25—88

3-point goals — Portland State 1-17 (Lewis 1-4, Fitzgerald 0-5, Dhaliwal 0-2, Morales 0-2, ‘Uhila 0-2, Kilty 0-2), Idaho 9-28 (Gandy 4-10, Kirby 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Wallace 1-4, Allred 1-4, Forsyth 1-6, Atchley 0-1). Rebounds — Portland State 37 (Lewis 6), Idaho 49 (Bea 14). Assists — Portland State (‘Uhila 2), Idaho 16 (Gandy 5). Total fouls — Portland State 8, Idaho 7. A — 753.