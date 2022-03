New Zealand nationals returning to the island nation will no longer have to isolate themselves, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, announcing that the strict Covid-19 regulation will be removed on Wednesday."I know this will be welcome news to the members of our team overseas, eager to travel home to see loved ones as soon as possible," Ms Ardern said."We can’t wait to see you."Foreign travellers planning to visit New Zealand are still not allowed in the country.The prime minister said her Cabinet was considering reopening the borders completely for tourists from Australia sooner than the slated date of...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO