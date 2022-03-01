Pullman Police arrest 30-year-old man for rape

UPLAND, PA – The Upland Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 63-year-old David Alexander Andino of Upland Borough, who is charged with the rape of a child. Authorities state that on February 21, 2022, at approximately 1:34 am, Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street within Upland Borough, Delaware County, PA for a reported domestic altercation inside the home. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male resident inside the home was observed sexually assaulting a 9-year-old female resident of the home. The assault was interrupted and observed by the child’s mother and confirmed by the victim.
Comments / 0