Public Safety

Pullman Police arrest 30-year-old man for rape

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago

Pullman Police arrested a 30-year-old man Sunday afternoon for suspicion of third-degree rape. Ivan Cortes...

dnews.com

Bring Me The News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

A St. Paul man is accused of breaking into a home and raping a 14-year-old who was in bed. Miguel Huerta, 47, was charged in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors say that around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Huerta entered a St. Paul home through a door that wouldn't lock properly and raped a 14-year-old who had been sleeping in the living room.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
PennLive.com

Jury convicts man of raping 5-year-old in central Pa.

A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a 5-year-old about 15 years ago in Lancaster County, prosecutors said Wednesday. Pablo Cotto-Martinez, now 47, assaulted the child in Lancaster when he was about 32, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said a Lancaster County jury...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old Albuquerque man is accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. According to court documents, Joseph Cruz struck up a relationship with the girl on Snapchat last year, telling her he was only 16. When they met in person, investigators say he forced her into sex, then raped her again on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rape
MyChesCo

Delaware County Man Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

UPLAND, PA – The Upland Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 63-year-old David Alexander Andino of Upland Borough, who is charged with the rape of a child. Authorities state that on February 21, 2022, at approximately 1:34 am, Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street within Upland Borough, Delaware County, PA for a reported domestic altercation inside the home. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male resident inside the home was observed sexually assaulting a 9-year-old female resident of the home. The assault was interrupted and observed by the child’s mother and confirmed by the victim.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
Natchez Democrat

Man arrested in Natchez on rape charge

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been arrested on a rape charge after a tip that Adams County Sheriff’s Office received from medical workers. A release from ACSO states authorities were notified of a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday. Deputies responded and were able...
NATCHEZ, MS
click orlando

30-year-old man injured in Cocoa shooting

COCOA, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Monday in Cocoa, according to police. The Cocoa Police Department said officers responded to the area of State Road 50 and U.S. 1 around 12:45 a.m. when the man reported he had been shot. Officers later learned the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
COCOA, FL
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Lewiston teens charged with attempted murder

LEWISTON — Two Lewiston 14-year-olds made their initial court appearance Monday in Lewiston on charges of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a shooting Sunday evening. Triston M. Arnzen is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder while Chloe A. Marks faces one count of the same charge, according...
LEWISTON, ID

