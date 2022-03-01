Consultants get honest feedback

Residents share Pullman’s strengths and weaknesses at a meeting Monday with a consultant responsible for creating a tourism plan for the city. Jennifer Hackman

One of Pullman’s strengths is its reputation as a safe community. One of its weaknesses is a lack of community traditions.

These are just a couple of the insights community members provided during a public meeting Monday night with consultants responsible for creating a tourism plan for the city.

Joe and Kirsten Borgstrom, of Place + Main Advisors, joined Tripp Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow, to gather feedback from residents at City Hall. Joe Borgstrom said Monday night’s event, in addition to a series of focus group meetings, will aid them as they create a document outlining ways Pullman can enhance itself to draw more tourists.

“In order to create a tourism product, you have to have a good community to live in,” he said.

Borgstrom had the 18 people in attendance share what they think are Pullman’s strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths included features like the beauty of the Palouse, the arts programs, area trails, Washington State University football games and WSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

When these strengths were ranked in importance, the overall safety of the community won in a landslide.

The list of weaknesses was lengthier. It included factors like the transient population, poor parking options, lack of retail diversity, dilapidated buildings, WSU’s lack of engagement with community groups and a lack of coordinated community events.

The weaknesses that Monday night’s group prioritized over others included a lack of community traditions, a shortage of community events, and too many community groups working in isolation and not together.

Many of these weaknesses can be fixed, but some are outside the control of the residents. The problems that are harder to control are what Borgstrom called “threats.” Those in attendance identified property owners who are unmotivated to upgrade their properties as the most important threat to Pullman.

Borgstrom also asked attendees to list some opportunities available to enhance Pullman, and those ideas included growing the farmers market, utilizing the Gladish Performing Arts Center, beautifying the entrances to the city and strengthening the city’s partnership with WSU.

The most important opportunity, according to the group, is to improve Pullman’s downtown.

Borgstrom said he and his colleagues often heard Pullman residents label the city’s downtown as inferior to that of neighboring Moscow. He told those in attendance Monday night that while the downtown can be improved, he believes they are selling Pullman short.

“It’s not this giant gulf between the two downtowns,” he said.

Borgstrom said that his colleagues will give a presentation on its findings to the city council May 24. He said Monday’s meeting and the focus groups will give them the data they need to come back with ideas on how to market the city.

“We want to make sure we understand where members of the community stand on these issues,” Joe Borgstrom.

