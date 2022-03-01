ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Verdict for American at Nissan in Ghosn scandal

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court will hand down a verdict Thursday in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, an American and former...

Washington Post

The Ghosn Saga and What It Says About Japan

Carlos Ghosn was a jet-setting captain of industry, the C-suite superhero who helped save struggling automakers in France and Japan. That’s why his arrest in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct on Nov. 19, 2018, while he was chief executive of Renault SA and chairman of Nissan Motor Co., came as such a shock. After serving two lengthy stints in jail before being released on bail, all the while professing his innocence and saying the deck had been stacked against him, Ghosn managed to slip out of the country and find sanctuary in Lebanon, where he was raised and has citizenship. Scrutiny of his actions, and the fairness of Japan’s legal system, continues.
BBC

Former Nissan executive convicted over Carlos Ghosn pay case

A former Nissan executive Greg Kelly has been found guilty of assisting the Japanese car giant's ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn to evade pay disclosure laws. The court in Tokyo heard that Mr Kelly had helped Mr Ghosn hide part of 9.3 billion yen (£60m; $80.4m) of his income from financial regulators.
