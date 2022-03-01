Supervised Visit Safety Questions Arise After Sacramento Church Shooting

Alane Castillo has shared the story of the brave step mum who lept in front of bullets to save her children.Speaking on CBS13, Alane opened up about the attack on the Oroville Greyhound bus where Karin Dalton, 43, lost her life after another passenger open-fired on 2 February.“I would call her mama-bear,” said the stepdaughter, an accurate description for a mother who took the fatal bullets for her children, 14-year-old Liam and 11-year old Audrina, by covering them in the attack.Her youngest daughter Audrina also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack. One bullet only grazed her on the ear...

