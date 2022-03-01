ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supervised Visit Safety Questions Arise After Sacramento Church Shooting

Cover picture for the articleYou would think a court-ordered supervised visit...

Washington Post

Father fatally shoots 4, including his 3 daughters, in Sacramento church before killing himself, authorities say

A father fatally shot his three daughters and one other person before killing himself in a Sacramento church Monday, law enforcement officials said. The girls were 9, 10 and 13, authorities told reporters. The fourth victim was supervising the 39-year-old father’s visit with his daughters, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones confirmed. It is unclear whether the person was a social worker or affiliated with the church.
