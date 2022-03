Click here to read the full article. UPDATED on Tuesday: An autopsy has been conducted on the body of actress Lindsey Pearlman, and her cause of death has been listed as “deferred, pending additional investigation” according to the coroner, authorities said today. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits include roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Friday in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. Police...

