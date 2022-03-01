New Girl actor Ralph Ahn dies aged 95 as cast pays tribute

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...

