ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New Girl actor Ralph Ahn dies aged 95 as cast pays tribute

By Celebretainment
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Ahn has died aged 95. The 'New Girl' actor - who played Tran on the hit sitcom between 2011 and 2018 - has passed away in Los Angeles after being admitted to hospital due to an illness, according to Korean news outlet YNA. News of his death was...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Ralph Ahn, Korean actor who played the friendly neighbor Tran in New Girl, has passed away at 95... as stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone pay tribute

The comedy world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that character actor Ralph Ahn, best known for playing the kind, silent neighbor Tran on New Girl, has passed away. The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles confirmed Ahn's passing at 95 years of age, while Korean news outlet YNA reported he was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Farrah Forke, ‘Wings’ and ‘Lois & Clark’ Actor, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, who co-starred on the long-running NBC sitcom “Wings,” died of cancer on Feb. 25 in her Texas home, a family friend confirmed to Variety. She was 54. Forke appeared on Seasons 4 through 6 of “Wings,” which aired on NBC from 1990-1997. She played helicopter pilot (and veteran of Desert Storm) Alex Lambert at the show’s Nantucket airfield, and she was a love interest of both Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian Hackett (Steven Weber) — Brian eventually won her favor. “Wings” was created by “Cheers” and “Frasier” writers David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee. The show also starred Tony Shalhoub and Thomas Haden Church.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Farrah Forke death: Superman actor Dean Cain and Wings stars pay tribute to actor

Superman actor Dean Cain has paid tribute to former co-star Farrah Forke, who has died aged 54.Forke died of cancer at her home in Texas on 25 February. The news was announced on Wednesday (2 March).The actor played attorney Mayson Drake in the second season of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which was broadcast in 1994 and 1995.Before that, she was known for playing pilot Alex Lambert in the sitcom Wings from 1992 to 1994.Cain, sharing a photo of the pair in Lois & Clark, wrote: “RIP Farrah.”Wings star Steven Robert Weber, who played Folkes’ love...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

While Some Actors Are Leaving For GAC, Lacey Chabert Just Made A Big Hallmark Deal

There’s nothing quite like the family-friendly brand of films offered on networks like Hallmark and Lifetime. The transparent plots and saccharine-sweet scripts are beloved by viewers, especially around Christmas time. The Hallmark Channel has long been a major go-to spot for such entertainment, but GAC Family has been among a number of channels battling to stake its own claim in the genre. Several actors recently jumped ship to GAC Family, but now Hallmark has scored a big win with one of its most recognizable stars, Lacey Chabert.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Ralph Ahn
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Dermot Mulroney
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Stars Opposite Former Salem Castmate in Hallmark’s Much-Anticipated The Wedding Veil Trilogy Finale Movie

Last weekend the Hallmark Channel aired the second installment of its The Wedding Veil trilogy and you won’t want to miss the final premiere of the event, starring Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, on Saturday, February 19, at 8 pm. As an added bonus, she’ll play opposite her former castmate Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) as Nick.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Us Navy#New Girl#Korean#Yna#The Us Navy
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Lacey Chabert Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Lacey Chabert is expanding her relationship with parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Chabert has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media, under which she will headline and executive produce movies and develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms over the next two years. “Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “In addition to shining...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ralph Ahn, Tran on 'New Girl' Dead at 95: Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris Remember Memorable Guest Star

The New Girl cast is mourning the death of a memorable guest star. Ralph Ahn, who played Nick Miller's silent pal Tran on the hit comedy, died at the age of 95 last week. Korean news outlet YNA reported that Ahn died in Los Angeles after having recently been admitted to the hospital due to an illness. No cause of death has been released at this time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy