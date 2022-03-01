New Girl actor Ralph Ahn dies aged 95 as cast pays tribute

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Lacey Chabert is expanding her relationship with parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Chabert has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media, under which she will headline and executive produce movies and develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms over the next two years.
“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “In addition to shining...
Comments / 0