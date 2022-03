Ashley Monroe is sharing some incredible news today. After a battle with a rare form of blood cancer last year, she posted a heartwarming video in December ringing the bell, signifying she was officially done with chemotherapy treatments. But, that wasn’t actually the end of her journey. She had another appointment in February to check her blood and labs again to see if all the chemo and treatments she went through in 2021 worked beyond those few months. And in the […] The post Ashley Monroe Shares Cancer Update, Says New Lab Reports Came Back Totally Clear first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CANCER ・ 9 MINUTES AGO