The Massachusetts state medical examiner's office has determined Robert and Diane Witt, the parents of The Walking Dead actor Alicia Witt, died of exposure to the cold at the ages of 87 and 75. The Witts were found dead in their Massachusetts home in December with no signs of foul play or trauma, according to the Worcester Police Department. In an update, The Telegram & Gazette (via NBC 10 WJAR) report death certificates issued Wednesday list the cause of death as "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" due to the cold. Witt previously called a cousin to check in on her parents, who had been living in a poorly maintained home without heat, according to neighbors.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO