Lewis Hamilton famously declared over team radio last year in Baku that he was taking the approach of it being a marathon and not a sprint. That may have been in direct reference to a chaotic race on the streets of Azerbaijan, but it holds true for the Formula 1 season as a whole. It doesn’t matter how well you start; the only thing that really counts is who leads at the end. That’s why Ferrari, and its rivals, are maintaining a watching brief over what has been a clear strong start for the F1-75, as the Maranello team has got out of the blocks first.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO