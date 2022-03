While it's still up in the air as to whether we're going to get an MLB season this year, you can still spend summer nights at the ballpark with the Evansville Otters. If you've never been to an Otters game, where have you been? Something about spending a warm summer evening at historic Bosse Field, cheering on our Evansville Otters there are few things I'd rather do in the summertime. It truly makes for the perfect summer evening.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO