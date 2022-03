Clyde are to cancel David Goodwillie’s loan deal from Raith Rovers following a backlash over the striker returning to the club. It comes after the Scottish side’s women’s team announced they would be breaking away from the club due to Clyde agreeing to resign Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court. North Lanarkshire council also said that Goodwillie would be banned from the club’s stadium following the deal. The striker spent five years at Clyde before signing for Raith Rovers in January, which prompted a fierce backlash and led to the Championship side vowing that...

SPORTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO