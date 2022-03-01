ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe vs. Carole

Are we ready for more Tiger King? If it seems like that question was asked and answered a few months ago when Tiger King 2 came and went with barely a murmur, a better question might be: are we ready for some dramatized Tiger King? Because like it or not, Tiger...

Brace Yourselves Oklahoma for 'Joe vs. Carole' the New Series on Peacock

It could very well be a sign of the end times, brace yourselves Oklahoma for 'Joe vs. Carole' the new series on Peacock. The new show will premiere on Peacock and will be available to stream next Thursday, March 3rd (03-03-22). It's a scripted drama, more like comedy that will re-tell the infamous 'Tiger King' story in all its redneck, cringe-worthy glory. Just when you thought we'd seen and heard the last of them...They're back!
The Independent

Joe vs Carole review: Tiger King drama series is almost hypnotically pointless

Rivalling sourdough and perpetual dread as the most exhausting side effect of the early pandemic, Tiger King was Netflix snake oil. Dressed up in prestige true-crime packaging, the smash hit docuseries was a modern-day Jerry Springer Show, built upon the exploited backs of eccentrics and criminals on society’s fringes. Luckily, everyone got sick of it. Its sequel, Tiger King 2, sank without a trace last November. This hypnotically pointless eight-part dramatisation will hopefully follow suit.Tiger King explored the stranger-than-fiction saga of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, flamboyant rivals in the big cat world. It was a tale as old...
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

