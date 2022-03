Some might not be able to remember, but games used to have excruciatingly long loading screens. These served as a way for games to initialize new areas, be it levels or accessible areas, without freezing momentarily or cutting to black. To mitigate this, many developers have used these intrusive loading screens to give out additional information about the game to players, such as tips and tricks in regards to gameplay and/or information on characters in the game world. Other things, such as concept art and vivid screenshots, were also featured within loading screens in a past era.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO