I want to voice my opposition to a mean-spirited bill under consideration by the Kansas Senate. SB 484 would exclude trans youth from participating in school sports. The bill is transphobic; it devalues and demeans trans youth by excluding them from the social life of their school. Trans youth who decide to live authentically are already in danger of being rejected and harassed by their peers. School is often not a safe place for them, but sports can provide a place to belong. Being on a sports team allows students to find a community and create a support system that makes high school safer and more enjoyable. By excluding trans youth from sports teams, this bill deprives them of the opportunity to develop these connections.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO