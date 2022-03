Do you often fight with your roommate/s about finishing off that last carton of milk or playing music loudly while you work? Or do they always pay the rent late? If these things make you feel that you are living with bad people, then what we are about to tell you is going to make your roommate seem like an angel. Fights and arguments with the people we share a home with are not abnormal. But when those people become a threat to your existence, then you know that you have stepped into a dangerous zone. Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever explores exactly that; dangerous, violent, and malicious people who turn their roommates' lives into living nightmares.

