Where to find AC Milan vs. Inter Milan on US TV

By World Soccer Talk
World Soccer Talk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re trying to find out how you can watch Milan vs. Inter Milan on US TV in the Coppa Italia semi-final, you’ve come to the right place. In this Coppa Italia fixture, Milan vs. Inter Milan will be shown on TV in the United States, but you can watch it...

worldsoccertalk.com

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
theScore

Report: Barcelona closing in on Chelsea's Christensen, Milan's Kessie

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers in the summer, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. The players' respective contracts expire in June, and Barcelona reportedly expect them to join before next season, barring "any...
ESPN

AC Milan spurn chances in goalless Coppa Italia draw with Inter

AC Milan failed to take advantage of several chances as they played out a 0-0 draw with neighbours Internazionale in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal at San Siro on Tuesday. The Rossoneri began brightly and pinned back the Italian champions almost from the start of the derby,...
Daily Mail

Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli insists ‘deep and profound reforms’ to European football are still needed as the Italian refuses to offer insight on a reformed European Super League after last year's attempted launch failed

Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli declined the chance to outline how a European Super League 2.0 would look but insisted ‘deep and profound reforms’ are still needed. Agnelli was heavily involved in the failed attempt to establish Super League with 12 founder clubs last year and there are suggestions the idea could be resurrected with Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid at the vanguard.
Daily Mail

Gary Neville warns the European Super League idea 'will make a comeback' despite furious fan backlash when six Premier League clubs tried to break away amid reports Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid plan to resurrect the project

Gary Neville believes the European Super League isn't dead and will come back in a 'rehashed' form because football's elite care little for the game beyond their own interests. Passionate fan opposition within the English game in April last year saw the six Premier League representatives perform a hasty U-turn...
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan live stream: Coppa Italia semifinal TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds

The Coppa Italia semifinals start on Tuesday with an extra special treat. It's a Derby della Madonnina as AC Milan host Inter Milan in the first leg live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. The second leg is set for April 20, and the winner of this tie will face either Fiorentina or Juventus in the final as those two play their first leg of the semis on Wednesday. Inter and Milan just met on Feb 5. in Serie A play, with Milan scoring two late goals to come from behind and secure a 2-1 win.
Daily Mail

Atalanta 4-0 Sampdoria: Gian Piero Gasperini's side move three points behind Juventus in final Champions League spot with a game in hand as Teun Koopmeiners nets twice in rout

Atalanta beat Sampdoria to move within three points of Juventus having played one game fewer. Mario Pasalic opened the scoring in the sixth minute before a goal in either half from Teun Koopmeiners. Aleksey Miranchuk scored late on to confirm the win. With victory, Atalanta close the gap on the...
The Associated Press

Inter and Milan draw 0-0 in Italian Cup semifinal 1st leg

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s miserable month continued when it drew 0-0 against city rival AC Milan in first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday. Inter has won only one of its past seven matches in all competitions since the start of February. That run has seen the defending Serie A champion fall off the top spot in the league and lose 2-0 at home to Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League matchup.
CBS Sports

Coppa Italia 2022 score: Juventus eke past Fiorentina on last-minute own goal; Dušan Vlahović receives jeers

A day removed from a scoreless Derby della Madonnina, the first leg of the 2022 Coppa Italia semifinal between Fiorentina and Juventus nearly gave us another similar result. Juventus needed a Fiorentina own goal in the final minute of the game to capture the win and with it an all-important away goal. That's right, the away-goal rule might be scrapped in most major cups, but it still lives in Coppa Italia.
