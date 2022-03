When Doug Novak was brought in as the interim head coach of Mississippi State's women's basketball team, nobody knew what to expect. Novak was thrown into the fire at the last minute and faced plenty of challenges throughout the season-- injuries, illnesses and transfers among the biggest. Despite being down to only seven players over the last few weeks of games, Novak has helped his Bulldogs pull off big victories and play close games against very talented opponents.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO