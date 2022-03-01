This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 330,782 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,209 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Portsmouth has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,520 infections in the city of Portsmouth, or 21,530 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Portsmouth have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Virginia Beach area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 320 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Portsmouth, compared to 198 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

