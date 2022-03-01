ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4f4fC00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 330,782 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,209 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Portsmouth has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,520 infections in the city of Portsmouth, or 21,530 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Portsmouth have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Virginia Beach area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 320 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Portsmouth, compared to 198 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Portsmouth City, VA 21,530 20,520 320 305
2 Suffolk City, VA 20,718 18,472 314 280
3 Chesapeake City, VA 20,648 49,106 188 447
4 Hampton City, VA 20,033 27,161 216 293
5 Newport News City, VA 19,841 35,742 201 362
6 Isle of Wight County, VA 19,831 7,213 289 105
7 James City County, VA 19,654 14,574 143 106
8 Virginia Beach City, VA 19,594 88,199 167 751
9 Gloucester County, VA 19,356 7,193 264 98
10 Poquoson City, VA 19,171 2,308 224 27
11 Currituck County, NC 18,359 4,736 124 32
12 Norfolk City, VA 16,729 41,084 182 446
13 Mathews County, VA 15,996 1,407 307 27
14 Gates County, NC 15,532 1,796 164 19
15 York County, VA 14,195 9,594 149 101
16 Williamsburg City, VA 11,340 1,677 115 17

