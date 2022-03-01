ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

This Is the County in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4f3mT00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 160,364 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,286 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Des Moines-West Des Moines is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dallas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,456 infections in Dallas County, or 26,733 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dallas County than they are across all of the Des Moines area, however. There have been a total of 160 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, compared to 218 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, IA 26,733 22,456 160 134
2 Polk County, IA 25,347 120,214 219 1,038
3 Warren County, IA 24,860 12,271 269 133
4 Guthrie County, IA 21,754 2,322 403 43
5 Madison County, IA 19,515 3,101 220 35

The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Every State

The United States was founded on immigration and, over time, became a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. With roots in varying parts of the world, it’s no wonder there are a multitude of languages spoken by American families all across the country.  24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Community Survey 2015-2019 5-year […]
HAWAII STATE
