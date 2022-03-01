This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 245,567 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,275 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Knoxville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Blount County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 38,653 infections in Blount County, or 30,094 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Blount County than they are across all of the Knoxville area, however. There have been a total of 301 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Blount County, in line with 315 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Blount County, TN
|30,094
|38,653
|301
|387
|2
|Roane County, TN
|29,469
|15,588
|412
|218
|3
|Campbell County, TN
|29,466
|11,694
|365
|145
|4
|Grainger County, TN
|29,062
|6,688
|439
|101
|5
|Anderson County, TN
|28,669
|21,724
|400
|303
|6
|Union County, TN
|27,637
|5,332
|363
|70
|7
|Morgan County, TN
|27,621
|5,965
|347
|75
|8
|Loudon County, TN
|27,611
|14,250
|351
|181
|9
|Knox County, TN
|27,549
|125,673
|276
|1,257
