Knoxville, TN

This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4f2tk00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 245,567 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,275 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Knoxville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Blount County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 38,653 infections in Blount County, or 30,094 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Blount County than they are across all of the Knoxville area, however. There have been a total of 301 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Blount County, in line with 315 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Blount County, TN 30,094 38,653 301 387
2 Roane County, TN 29,469 15,588 412 218
3 Campbell County, TN 29,466 11,694 365 145
4 Grainger County, TN 29,062 6,688 439 101
5 Anderson County, TN 28,669 21,724 400 303
6 Union County, TN 27,637 5,332 363 70
7 Morgan County, TN 27,621 5,965 347 75
8 Loudon County, TN 27,611 14,250 351 181
9 Knox County, TN 27,549 125,673 276 1,257

