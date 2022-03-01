This Is the County in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 22,113 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,765 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cape Girardeau, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Cape Girardeau County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,382 infections in Cape Girardeau County, or 23,469 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Cape Girardeau County than they are across all of the Cape Girardeau area, however. There have been a total of 286 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Cape Girardeau County, in line with 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

