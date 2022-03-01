ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4f08I00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 34,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,834 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Burlington-South Burlington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Franklin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,271 infections in Franklin County, or 16,871 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Franklin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Burlington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 126 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, compared to 102 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Burlington-South Burlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Franklin County, VT 16,871 8,271 126 62
2 Chittenden County, VT 15,667 25,388 96 156
3 Grand Isle County, VT 12,434 866 57 4

