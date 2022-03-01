ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

This Is the County in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4ezLN00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 48,165 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,460 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Athens-Clarke County, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Madison County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,902 infections in Madison County, or 23,882 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Athens area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 322 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, compared to 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Athens-Clarke County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, GA 23,882 6,902 322 93
2 Clarke County, GA 23,617 29,427 169 211
3 Oconee County, GA 23,378 8,654 259 96
4 Oglethorpe County, GA 21,523 3,182 331 49

