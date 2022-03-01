This Is the County in the Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Athens-Clarke County metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 48,165 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,460 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Athens-Clarke County, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Athens metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Madison County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,902 infections in Madison County, or 23,882 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Athens area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 322 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, compared to 219 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Athens-Clarke County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

