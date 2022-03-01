This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 347,219 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,797 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Memphis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,323 infections in Fayette County, or 28,527 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fayette County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Memphis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 411 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, compared to 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

