This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 347,219 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,797 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Memphis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,323 infections in Fayette County, or 28,527 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Fayette County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Memphis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 411 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, compared to 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Fayette County, TN
|28,527
|11,323
|411
|163
|2
|Tipton County, TN
|28,415
|17,460
|340
|209
|3
|DeSoto County, MS
|28,221
|49,706
|303
|534
|4
|Crittenden County, AR
|28,015
|13,731
|424
|208
|5
|Marshall County, MS
|27,513
|9,846
|472
|169
|6
|Benton County, MS
|27,336
|2,256
|594
|49
|7
|Tate County, MS
|25,399
|7,237
|488
|139
|8
|Shelby County, TN
|24,883
|233,156
|329
|3,081
|9
|Tunica County, MS
|24,621
|2,504
|433
|44
