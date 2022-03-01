ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4eySe00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 347,219 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,797 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Memphis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,323 infections in Fayette County, or 28,527 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fayette County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Memphis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 411 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, compared to 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fayette County, TN 28,527 11,323 411 163
2 Tipton County, TN 28,415 17,460 340 209
3 DeSoto County, MS 28,221 49,706 303 534
4 Crittenden County, AR 28,015 13,731 424 208
5 Marshall County, MS 27,513 9,846 472 169
6 Benton County, MS 27,336 2,256 594 49
7 Tate County, MS 25,399 7,237 488 139
8 Shelby County, TN 24,883 233,156 329 3,081
9 Tunica County, MS 24,621 2,504 433 44

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Tennessee Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Health
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Every State

The United States was founded on immigration and, over time, became a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. With roots in varying parts of the world, it’s no wonder there are a multitude of languages spoken by American families all across the country.  24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Community Survey 2015-2019 5-year […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy