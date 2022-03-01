This Is the County in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 88,604 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,739 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-South Portland has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, York County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 37,814 infections in York County, or 18,618 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in York County than they are across all of the Portland area, however. There have been a total of 115 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in York County, in line with 111 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-South Portland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).