This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 205,120 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,724 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Baton Rouge , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,664 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 34,176 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 836 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 310 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|East Feliciana Parish, LA
|34,176
|6,664
|836
|163
|2
|Ascension Parish, LA
|27,205
|32,966
|235
|285
|3
|West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|26,446
|6,839
|321
|83
|4
|Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
|26,320
|5,832
|402
|89
|5
|Iberville Parish, LA
|25,759
|8,489
|446
|147
|6
|Livingston Parish, LA
|25,357
|35,021
|324
|448
|7
|East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|23,596
|104,790
|291
|1,294
|8
|West Feliciana Parish, LA
|17,559
|2,700
|273
|42
|9
|St. Helena Parish, LA
|17,472
|1,819
|221
|23
