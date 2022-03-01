ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4euvk00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 205,120 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,724 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Baton Rouge , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,664 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 34,176 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 836 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 310 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 34,176 6,664 836 163
2 Ascension Parish, LA 27,205 32,966 235 285
3 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 26,446 6,839 321 83
4 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 26,320 5,832 402 89
5 Iberville Parish, LA 25,759 8,489 446 147
6 Livingston Parish, LA 25,357 35,021 324 448
7 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 23,596 104,790 291 1,294
8 West Feliciana Parish, LA 17,559 2,700 273 42
9 St. Helena Parish, LA 17,472 1,819 221 23

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

