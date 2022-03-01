ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

This Is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4et3100 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 65,943 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,048 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Roanoke has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Salem has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,730 infections in the city of Salem, or 26,373 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Salem have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Roanoke area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 411 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Salem, compared to 303 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Salem City, VA 26,373 6,730 411 105
2 Craig County, VA 21,533 1,101 254 13
3 Botetourt County, VA 21,519 7,149 271 90
4 Roanoke County, VA 21,104 19,750 261 244
5 Roanoke City, VA 20,716 20,637 323 322
6 Franklin County, VA 18,807 10,576 309 174

