This Is the County in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 59,201 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,420 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Johnson City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 37,964 infections in Washington County, or 29,880 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Johnson City area, however. There have been a total of 361 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 423 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Johnson City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Washington County, TN
|29,880
|37,964
|361
|459
|2
|Carter County, TN
|28,664
|16,164
|541
|305
|3
|Unicoi County, TN
|28,532
|5,073
|495
|88
