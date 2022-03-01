ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

This Is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4eqOq00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 197,757 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,731 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albuquerque has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Valencia County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,226 infections in Valencia County, or 23,995 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Valencia County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Albuquerque area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 320 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Valencia County, compared to 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albuquerque metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Valencia County, NM 23,995 18,226 320 243
2 Sandoval County, NM 23,275 32,764 265 373
3 Bernalillo County, NM 21,267 144,122 239 1,618
4 Torrance County, NM 16,961 2,645 321 50

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 590,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 1, bringing the total count to more than 78.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 941,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
YUMA, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Valencia County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Valencia County, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Health
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Every State

The United States was founded on immigration and, over time, became a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. With roots in varying parts of the world, it’s no wonder there are a multitude of languages spoken by American families all across the country.  24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Community Survey 2015-2019 5-year […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Idaho Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy