ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

This Is the County in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4epW700 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 443,719 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,557 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Austin-Round Rock has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Caldwell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,012 infections in Caldwell County, or 33,845 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Caldwell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Austin area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 411 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Caldwell County, compared to 164 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Austin-Round Rock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Caldwell County, TX 33,845 14,012 411 170
2 Hays County, TX 28,999 59,201 235 479
3 Bastrop County, TX 26,062 21,521 270 223
4 Williamson County, TX 24,799 130,706 161 848
5 Travis County, TX 18,142 218,279 138 1,657

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Tyler, TX Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 590,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 1, bringing the total count to more than 78.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 941,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
TYLER, TX
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Caldwell County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
County
Caldwell County, TX
City
Austin, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Metro#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy