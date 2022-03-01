This Is the County in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 71,644 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,487 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Beaumont-Port Arthur has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,976 infections in Hardin County, or 21,242 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Beaumont area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 429 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 349 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

