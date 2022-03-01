ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

This Is the County in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4eosc00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 71,644 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,487 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Beaumont-Port Arthur has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,976 infections in Hardin County, or 21,242 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Beaumont area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 429 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 349 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hardin County, TX 21,242 11,976 429 242
2 Orange County, TX 17,707 14,882 395 332
3 Jefferson County, TX 17,023 43,445 312 797
4 Newton County, TX 9,540 1,341 405 57

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Tyler, TX Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 590,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 1, bringing the total count to more than 78.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 941,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. […]
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Beaumont, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Beaumont, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Hardin County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Hardin County, TX
Health
City
Beaumont, TX
Hardin County, TX
Coronavirus
Beaumont, TX
Coronavirus
City
Port Arthur, TX
County
Hardin County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Texas Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy