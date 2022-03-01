ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4em7A00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 37,158 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,990 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Idaho Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bonneville County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,666 infections in Bonneville County, or 27,284 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bonneville County than they are across all of the Idaho Falls area, however. There have been a total of 246 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bonneville County, in line with 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Idaho Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bonneville County, ID 27,284 30,666 246 276
2 Jefferson County, ID 21,517 6,018 222 62
3 Butte County, ID 18,217 474 307 8

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Butte
