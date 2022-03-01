ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4eiaG00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 655,081 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,000 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Antonio-New Braunfels is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bexar County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 541,949 infections in Bexar County, or 28,141 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bexar County than they are across all of the San Antonio area, however. There have been a total of 304 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bexar County, in line with 310 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bexar County, TX 28,141 541,949 304 5,850
2 Atascosa County, TX 26,872 13,121 463 226
3 Guadalupe County, TX 23,519 36,487 245 380
4 Comal County, TX 23,486 31,729 389 525
5 Wilson County, TX 21,980 10,594 322 155
6 Medina County, TX 19,842 9,789 385 190
7 Kendall County, TX 18,846 7,912 274 115
8 Bandera County, TX 16,082 3,500 335 73

