This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 655,081 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,000 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Antonio-New Braunfels is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bexar County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 541,949 infections in Bexar County, or 28,141 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bexar County than they are across all of the San Antonio area, however. There have been a total of 304 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bexar County, in line with 310 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Bexar County, TX
|28,141
|541,949
|304
|5,850
|2
|Atascosa County, TX
|26,872
|13,121
|463
|226
|3
|Guadalupe County, TX
|23,519
|36,487
|245
|380
|4
|Comal County, TX
|23,486
|31,729
|389
|525
|5
|Wilson County, TX
|21,980
|10,594
|322
|155
|6
|Medina County, TX
|19,842
|9,789
|385
|190
|7
|Kendall County, TX
|18,846
|7,912
|274
|115
|8
|Bandera County, TX
|16,082
|3,500
|335
|73
