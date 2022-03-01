ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

This Is the County in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4ehhX00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Grand Island metropolitan area, located in Nebraska, a total of 20,519 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,217 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Grand Island , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Grand Island metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hall County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,600 infections in Hall County, or 25,431 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hall County than they are across all of the Grand Island area, however. There have been a total of 223 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hall County, in line with 227 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hall County, NE 25,431 15,600 223 137
2 Hamilton County, NE 23,349 2,143 261 24
3 Merrick County, NE 21,120 1,648 218 17
4 Howard County, NE 17,611 1,128 219 14

