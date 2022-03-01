This Is the County in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 97,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,805 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Evansville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warrick County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,103 infections in Warrick County, or 32,462 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Warrick County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Evansville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 365 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warrick County, compared to 319 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Evansville metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Warrick County, IN
|32,462
|20,103
|365
|226
|2
|Vanderburgh County, IN
|31,357
|56,854
|320
|580
|3
|Henderson County, KY
|29,428
|13,577
|314
|145
|4
|Posey County, IN
|25,374
|6,493
|215
|55
