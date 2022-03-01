ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

This Is the County in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4efw500 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 97,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,805 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Evansville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Warrick County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,103 infections in Warrick County, or 32,462 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Warrick County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Evansville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 365 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Warrick County, compared to 319 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Evansville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Warrick County, IN 32,462 20,103 365 226
2 Vanderburgh County, IN 31,357 56,854 320 580
3 Henderson County, KY 29,428 13,577 314 145
4 Posey County, IN 25,374 6,493 215 55

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Illinois Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Every State

The United States was founded on immigration and, over time, became a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. With roots in varying parts of the world, it’s no wonder there are a multitude of languages spoken by American families all across the country.  24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Community Survey 2015-2019 5-year […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Warrick County, IN
Health
Evansville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
Warrick County, IN
Government
Warrick County, IN
Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Evansville, IN
Coronavirus
Evansville, IN
Health
County
Warrick County, IN
State
Kentucky State
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy