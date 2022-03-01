This Is the County in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 35,664 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,227 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Owensboro is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Daviess County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,647 infections in Daviess County, or 30,666 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Daviess County than they are across all of the Owensboro area, however. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Daviess County, in line with 357 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).