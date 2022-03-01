This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 28,215 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,479 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though New Bern has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Craven County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,471 infections in Craven County, or 22,769 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Craven County than they are across all of the New Bern area, however. There have been a total of 185 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Craven County, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

