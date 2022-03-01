ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS4edAd00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 28,215 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,479 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though New Bern has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Craven County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,471 infections in Craven County, or 22,769 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Craven County than they are across all of the New Bern area, however. There have been a total of 185 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Craven County, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Craven County, NC 22,769 23,471 185 191
2 Jones County, NC 22,434 2,175 392 38
3 Pamlico County, NC 20,162 2,569 212 27

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where Crime Is Soaring

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Rhode Island Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Health
Craven County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Coronavirus
New Bern, NC
Government
New Bern, NC
Health
New Bern, NC
Coronavirus
County
Craven County, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 950,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Every State

The United States was founded on immigration and, over time, became a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. With roots in varying parts of the world, it’s no wonder there are a multitude of languages spoken by American families all across the country.  24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Community Survey 2015-2019 5-year […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy