Masks will no longer be required in most indoor spaces at the University of Wyoming effective Monday after a Wednesday vote by the UW Board of Trustees. While supporting those who choose to wear masks anywhere on campus, the board voted that masks will only be required in campus offices when requested by the office occupant; for employees in UW’s Early Care and Education Center; and in medically relatedunits . Masks also will continue to be required on UW Transit Service buses, in accordance with federal rules.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO