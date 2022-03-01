ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Looks to Cast North Texas Families for Upcoming Season

 2 days ago
HGTV’s No Demo Reno is in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen who are willing to trade in autonomy in exchange for a redesign of their homes. If selected, the HGTV show will line up “an incredible local home designer and her team will transform your outdated spaces into...

Tricia Quaid Travels Without Moving For Design Inspiration During The COVID Pandemic

In the isolation stage of the early COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible to travel — for work or pleasure. For Tricia Quaid, a talented landscape designer, it was untenable. “I am used to traveling and have been around the world and I feel that these experiences have broadened me both personally and as a designer,” Quaid said. Always searching for new inspiration and with the restrictions of quarantine, Quaid chose to take her travels a little closer to home with the thingstododc virtual events.
Keep The Love Alive With These Romantic Airbnb Escapes

Just because Valentine’s Day is over, there’s no need for the romance to die. Need to put in a few more hours rekindling your flame? These are the best getaways in the U.S. for every type of couple. Whether your idea of romance involves adventures in the middle of the desert, sharing good food and drink, or a restorative couples massage, you can make a great escape with your beloved at these great picks on SecondShelters.com now.
Which North Texas Suburbs Held Their Own in MetroTex Home Sales Report?

February 13, 2022 | Tommy Cummings | 1 Comment | Suburb Sunday. Per usual, the housing news in North Texas is good for sellers — not so much for buyers. The latest MetroTex Association of Realtors report on home sales provided a snapshot of the state of the housing market in the suburbs, metro areas, and exurbs. The report consisted of sales figures from 16 counties and an overall look at year-over-year January sales.
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas.

