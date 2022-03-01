HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Looks to Cast North Texas Families for Upcoming Season
By CandysDirt.com Contributor
CandysDirt
2 days ago
HGTV’s No Demo Reno is in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen who are willing to trade in autonomy in exchange for a redesign of their homes. If selected, the HGTV show will line up “an incredible local home designer and her team will transform your outdated spaces into...
After two of his colleagues listed homes on MLS last Friday, Ebby Halliday Realtor Doug Chitwood already knew what was going to happen. “Both had over 150 showings each,” he said. “Showings are up significantly due to the lack of inventory — there are almost no homes to show. It sounds like a healthy market but it’s really not.”
The ice is melting, the birds are chirping, and the landscape is turning green. Spring is almost here and we’re looking forward to the March tradition that is the Fort Worth Magazine Dream Street 2022. The event will take place from March 5 to March 27 in the neighborhood of Montrachet.
This house had multiple offers when the weekend just barely began. It’s located in Lavon. Where’s that now? Lavon. It’s a suburb about 45 minutes northeast of Dallas. When the current owners bought it they were looking for reasonably priced newer construction, and that’s exactly what Lavon offered.
In the isolation stage of the early COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible to travel — for work or pleasure. For Tricia Quaid, a talented landscape designer, it was untenable. “I am used to traveling and have been around the world and I feel that these experiences have broadened me both personally and as a designer,” Quaid said. Always searching for new inspiration and with the restrictions of quarantine, Quaid chose to take her travels a little closer to home with the thingstododc virtual events.
Before you clutch your pearls, just know that a land care website has as much right as anyone to rank the nation’s most glamorous cities. You can tell a lot about a Real Housewives lifestyle even if you are setting up lawn service. So, here’s Austin-based LawnStarter’s findings on...
The Mosaic apartments in downtown Dallas have been hit with more plagues than Egypt it would seem. Fires, plumbing issues, homeless people living in stairwells, HVAC problems in the dead of summer, widespread power and water outages in the cold of winter … all we need here are a few locusts.
Just because Valentine’s Day is over, there’s no need for the romance to die. Need to put in a few more hours rekindling your flame? These are the best getaways in the U.S. for every type of couple. Whether your idea of romance involves adventures in the middle of the desert, sharing good food and drink, or a restorative couples massage, you can make a great escape with your beloved at these great picks on SecondShelters.com now.
In our annual search for The Sweetest Homes in Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s no surprise this iconic Georgian mansion at 3525 Beverly Drive was a winner in the eyes of our team at CandysDirt.com. Out of several nominations, this one was a shoo-in. For homes to be in the running...
What strikes me about the agents at David Griffin & Company is their abundant talent in areas other than real estate. For example, let’s consider how music and architecture led Brandon Stewart into real estate. Growing up in Kansas City, Missouri, Brandon started playing guitar at 14, and then...
February 13, 2022 | Tommy Cummings | 1 Comment | Suburb Sunday. Per usual, the housing news in North Texas is good for sellers — not so much for buyers. The latest MetroTex Association of Realtors report on home sales provided a snapshot of the state of the housing market in the suburbs, metro areas, and exurbs. The report consisted of sales figures from 16 counties and an overall look at year-over-year January sales.
When it comes to marketing, Briggs Freeman/Sotheby’s International Realtor Janelle Alcantara is the consummate pro. Which is why we weren’t surprised to learn about the ingenious strategy she’s using to sell her personal home. Turns out, you have until midnight, Monday, February 14, to put in your...
We know it was a wild and happening place. So much has been chronicled about the Arlington home once owned by the late heavy metal drummer Vinnie Paul, co-founder of the band Pantera. The 3,784-square-foot gated hilltop home at 1209 Hickory Valley Court was recently put on the market for $750,000.
Imagine a getaway you can enjoy year-round. Where there are no airport pat-downs, crowded lines, or idle waiting on the tarmac. Where an hour-ish drive gives way to wide-open spaces and water, trees, and sky greet you on your porch. Now’s a good time to find your year-round family escape at Long Cove on Cedar Creek Lake.
What does $85 million buy you in Los Angeles’ tony Beverly Crest neighborhood?. For starters, a 21,000-square-foot mega-manse with every imaginable amenity. But this palatial masterpiece also comes with more than its share of notoriety — something that the seller, “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin, considers to be “irrelevant.”
