ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE: Universal Champion Roman Reigns Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Moment

By Sakshi Gupta
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has named his favorite WrestleMania moment ahead of this year’s "The Show of Shows." Reigns is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in the history of WWE. He has achieved a lot in his career, including winning WrestleMania four consecutive times. The Tribal...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Updates On WWE Stars Possibly Returning For WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Popculture

Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Wins The WWE United States Championship On RAW

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

In January of 2022, John Cena spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said the following about a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38…. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to make Wrestlemania. I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Roman Reigns
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer pays tribute to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's best-known superstars, as the Irishman gained a lot of popularity after her theoretical turn heel at Summerslam 2018 over her former best friend Charlotte Flair, eventually becoming one of Raw's longest-serving champions. She has also stood out a lot lately, for defeating the WWE...
WWE
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Clowns Floyd Mayweather's Jewelry With Mr. T Jab

50 Cent will always try to find a way to make fun of his celebrity peers, including former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Earlier this week, the Queens rap legend decided to have some fun at the expense of Money Mayweather, who went viral for the jewelry he wore at a recent basketball game.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Wwe Championship#Combat#Tribal#Universal Championship#Wwe Smackdown
FanSided

WWE fans in shock after Edge heel turn on AJ Styles

WWE fans were shocked to see Edge turn heel when A.J. Styles accepted his WrestleMania challenge. Last week on Monday Night Raw, Edge laid out the challenge for any superstar to compete in the ring against him at WrestleMania 38. At the end of Raw, we found out who will be facing the “Rated R Superstar” inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Edge snaps, accepts AJ Styles' challenge

March 1 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Edge accepted AJ Styles' challenge to face him at WrestleMania 38 on WWE Raw. Edge, who has been asking anyone in the locker to come out and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 38 in recent weeks, did so again on Monday before Raw went off the air.
WWE
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin Added to Wrestlemania Saturday

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will finally get his hands on Happy Corbin as they will fight at night one of Wrestlemania. The event happens on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Here’s a little joke for you: A Scottish Warrior walks into a WWE ring hell-bent...
WWE
ComicBook

Report: WWE's World Championship Plans Following WrestleMania 38

WWE's WrestleMania 38 will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar clash in a Winner Take All championship unification match. This will mark the first time WWE has unified its two world championships since 2013. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the company doesn't expect to have only one world champion for long. That aforementioned 2013 unification only lasted until 2016 when the brand split was reintroduced and the Universal Championship debuted at that year's SummerSlam.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch ousted from a live event

In recent weeks, WWE has staked pretty much everything it had on the red show's women's roster on Becky Lynch, the current red show champion, who has always kept a belt since returning to the company's rings at Summerslam. whether that of Friday Night Smackdown or that of Monday Night...
WWE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy