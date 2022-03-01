Heuberghaus House / studio urbanek

Michael Bolognino and Nick Spain cite several inspirations for the interiors of their 19th century Italianate-style farmhouse in the Berkshires, which is fast becoming one of the most sought-after listings on Airbnb. One was Donald Judd, the artist whose contributions to Marfa honored the culture of the Texas town yet “ultimately contemporized it in a way that felt like it had always been there,” says Spain. They also looked to Osvaldo Borsani, Gio Ponti, and Nathalie du Pasque, who translated Italy’s historically romantic and flamboyant style into a more au courant aesthetic in the 1950s and 60s. All of those people accomplished what Bolognino and Spain hoped to do with their traditional home, once a rectory, that dates back to the 1850s: appreciate its past while pushing ahead to the present.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO