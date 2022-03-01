ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heuberghaus House / studio urbanek

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Adapting and extending an existing row-house, the project is situated on the slopes of the Viennese Woods in the West of Vienna. The particularity of this project lies in its context: The existing house consists of the simplest possible structure, but at the same time...

www.archdaily.com

Vogue Magazine

How This Couple Transformed a 19th Century Berkshires Home Into the Most Charming Airbnb

Michael Bolognino and Nick Spain cite several inspirations for the interiors of their 19th century Italianate-style farmhouse in the Berkshires, which is fast becoming one of the most sought-after listings on Airbnb. One was Donald Judd, the artist whose contributions to Marfa honored the culture of the Texas town yet “ultimately contemporized it in a way that felt like it had always been there,” says Spain. They also looked to Osvaldo Borsani, Gio Ponti, and Nathalie du Pasque, who translated Italy’s historically romantic and flamboyant style into a more au courant aesthetic in the 1950s and 60s. All of those people accomplished what Bolognino and Spain hoped to do with their traditional home, once a rectory, that dates back to the 1850s: appreciate its past while pushing ahead to the present.
Architectural Digest

5 Bathrooms With Incredible Tiles to Inspire Your Renovation

Bathroom tile ideas and trends have really been all over the map during the last several decades—anywhere from color-coordinated to Deco-themed to over-the-top luxury. And though it’s true that even the simplest white, square tiles can look good in a bathroom, we’ve seen a lot of impressive ways designers and homeowners upgrade even the tiniest powder rooms with refreshing, exciting tile work—talk about genius bathroom tile ideas. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to design a new bathroom on a budget or planning on a major renovation, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite bathroom tile ideas to spark that new loo look.
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
homedit.com

DIY Accent Board and Batten Wall

If you love the look of board and batten but are uncertain on its installation ins and outs, this DIY tutorial will walk you through the process, step by step. Read on and get ready to create your very own accent wall with board and batten. What is board and...
Tree Hugger

Renovated Retro Chic Apartment Celebrates City's Cultural History

People often choose to live in certain places because there is a certain historical or cultural charm to them. That's often true with people opting to live in bustling metropolises, perhaps sacrificing quiet and an abundance of living space for something a bit smaller, in order to live right in the heart of an attractive neighborhood, proving that the idea of "location, location, location" is indeed paramount.
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
mansionglobal.com

A Los Angeles Property With Four Houses and a Recording Studio Lists for $39 Million

A Los Angeles compound with four houses, a recording studio and a menagerie of animals is coming on the market for $39 million. If it sells for anywhere near its asking price, the property would set a record for Encino, a celebrity-friendly neighborhood of L.A., said listing agent Gwen Banta of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is marketing the home privately, without putting it on the multiple listing service. The current record is a 2019 purchase by musician Nick Jonas and his wife, the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who paid $20 million for an Encino home, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Washington Post

How to create storage in small spaces

Decorating and organizing a smaller room, apartment or house can be a challenge. It’s tough enough to balance practicality and style in a larger place, but in a space with a small footprint, cozy can quickly turn into clutter and chaos. With some smart tricks and creativity, though, you can create plenty of storage, even in the tiniest of homes. Here are some suggestions from designers and organizers to help you make the most of every inch.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
Architectural Digest

9 Designers Share the Paint Colors They Use to Make a Statement

Though minimalism still has a devout following of designers, maximalism—with its bold patterns, supple textures, and eye-catching motifs—is thriving in today’s interiors. A high-impact, can’t-miss-it hue might be the pièce de résistance of any bold room, but choosing the right paint colors for your space is often easier said than done. On the one hand, a maximalist shade should make a statement—a visual exclamation point if you will. But at the same time, selecting a color that’s too bright can upstage the rest of your decor, throwing your room’s vibe out of whack in the process.
Domaine

19 Attic Bathroom Ideas We Want to Copy

Many times, attic bathrooms can feel cramped, underused, and like a relic from the past. However, the unique look of attic bathrooms offer plenty of opportunities to try out things you couldn't do in normal bathrooms, like hanging wallpaper on the ceiling or installing a sloped shower. Get ready to...
94.3 The X

This $1.3 Million Windsor House Has a Private Hot Yoga Studio

If you have always wanted your own private hot yoga studio in Northern Colorado, look no further than this $1.3 million house located in Windsor. The home located at 344 North Shore Circle has been listed on Realtor for $1.3 million. the home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 4,760 square feet of living space on a two and a half-acre lot.
domino

A Lake Tahoe Home That Ditches Taxidermy for Saturated, Moody Paint Colors

Christina Valencia’s ideal picture of coziness is Freemans, a rugged Colonial tavern–style restaurant tucked inside an alley on New York City’s Lower East Side. It’s the exact image she and her husband–slash–design partner, Kele Dobrinski, who together run the firm Colossus Mfg., set out to re-create when they renovated a vacation home in Lake Tahoe belonging to a young family of five. The catch: “It’s really hard to do that with 20-foot-high ceilings,” says Valencia.
